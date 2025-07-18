Milestone reached in new Adult Corrections Facility replacement

Another milestone has been reached for the new corrections facility.

The final negotiations between the Provincial Government and New Avalon Corrections Partners have culminated in a final project agreement, including the financial close for the construction of a new adult corrections facility.

The final agreement states that the new facility will be constructed at a cost of $692.8 million.

It will contain 395 beds and expand the scope of correctional services currently provided by Her Majesty’s Penitentiary and the St. John’s lockup.

It will also include services for female residents as well as a Health Services Unit and expanded Resident Program and Recreation Services, and will include modern training and wellness space for support staff and correctional officers.