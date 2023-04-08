Mid-afternoon collision sends two to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A mid-afternoon collision near downtown St. John’s sent two people to hospital on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of King’s Bridge Road and Empire Avenue at about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday following the collision. Two SUV’s were extensively damaged, with debris and fluids covering a portion of the intersection

Paramedics assessed all occupants of the two vehicles, taking two hospital. Their injuries were not considered serious in nature. Traffic in the area was slowed considerably as the scene was cleared, with southbound traffic on King’s Bridge Road being diverted onto Empire Avenue.