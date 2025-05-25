Mid-afternoon collision sends one person to hospital

A mid-afternoon collision in the centre of St. John’s on Sunday afternoon sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were summoned to the intersection of Empire Avenue and Aldershot Street shortly before 3:00 p.m.. A collision involving two sedans caused significant damage to both vehicles. Three occupants of one of the cars were uninjured, however the driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with an apparent leg injury.

The intersection was closed for a while, until the scene could be cleared.