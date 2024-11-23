Miawpukek First Nation opens new fire hall

Miawpukek First Nation celebrated the grand opening of their new fire hall, named the Captain Ricky John Firehall.

The new building offers modern facilities that will serve the community. It features energy-efficiency measures and includes an office, training room, communications room, kitchenette and a two-bay garage with the ability to expand to meet future needs.

Aspects of the Miawpukek First Nation culture were included in the conception, such as exterior columns that resemble wigwam pole supports, and the floor tile pattern in the shape of the medicine wheel.

Indigenous Services Canada contributed $5 million towards the construction of the fire hall.