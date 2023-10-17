MHA Warr pays tribute to men lost in Fleur de Lys fishing tragedy

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

Last month, residents of Fleur de Lys and Coachman’s Cove suffered unbearable grief. Multiple lives were lost after a 23-foot fishing boat went down less than two kilometres from Fleur de Lys.

The bodies of cousins Brian Walsh and Leonard Walsh were recovered by local fishermen as part of a search and rescue mission. One person survived the incident, while the body of a fourth man has not been recovered.

On the opening day of the fall sitting in the House of Assembly, Baie Verte-White Bay MHA Brian Warr paid tribute to the men.