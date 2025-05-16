MHA Jordan Brown not seeking re-election, will stay on as MHA until election

NDP MHA Jordan Brown (Labrador West) announced today that he will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming provincial election. However, he will stay on as the MHA for Labrador West until an election is called.

Brown says that his decision comes down to the ability to spend more time with his family.

“It’s a hard decision to make. It’s a privilege to be able to stand in the House of Assembly and advocate for my district with a party that really understands what Labradorians face. Over Easter, my family and I had a conversation, and I thought, you know, I was elected when I was 30 years old, and I’m 36 now. I have young children. I have more things I want to do with my family, and in my community,” said Brown.

“I tried to take a practical approach to politics, and I am proud of the work I’ve done. It includes advocating and succeeding on getting improvements in the MTAP program, highlighting the lack of investment in housing for seniors, demanding government look into solutions for the high cost of intraprovincial travel, and fighting to get an Addictions Treatment Centre in Labrador. While I still don’t believe government understands what it’s like for Labradorians, I think I made them start to listen to our reality.”