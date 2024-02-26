MHA for Baie Verte-Green Bay Brian Warr steps down

Brian Warr, MHA for Baie Verte-Green Bay, has announced he will be stepping sway from politics, and pursuing other opportunities.

Warr shared a statement on his Facebook page to his constituents of Baie Verte-Green Bay:

I am honoured to have served as your MHA for over eight years, and I have worked tirelessly to represent you each and every day. Working closely with the Premier and his team to build a better Newfoundland and Labrador has been full of exciting accomplishments.

After more than eight years serving as your MHA, I have made the difficult decision to pursue other opportunities that will keep me closer to home.

It has been my honour to have worked closely with each town council, local service district, fire department and organization. I enjoyed our meetings, attending various functions, and assisting you in any way possible. Getting to know each of you has been a pleasure.

To each and every one of you I wish to thank you for your support during the past three elections and the confidence you placed in me over the past eight years. I have been humbled by your graciousness and kindness. Please be assured that Kathleen, my Constituency Assistant, and I have always been your strongest advocates.

Thank you, once again. I have made many lifelong friends. I wish the Premier and my colleagues all the best as they continue working for this province we love so much.