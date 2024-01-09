Metrobus ridership hits a new record

Public transit ridership in the greater St. John’s area has not only exceeded pre-pandemic levels,

but has reached a record high with close to five-million rides in 2023.

The St. John’s Transportation Commission (Metrobus) recorded 4,759,834 rides in 2023 a 35 per cent increase compared to 2022 and a 45 per cent increase compared to the last pre-pandemic year, 2019.

Increased investment in public transit, newcomers to the region along with a challenging economy

are the primary reasons Metrobus believes the increases are occurring. In 2022, Metrobus

introduced the “Zip Network” which provided additional weekday and Saturday service on

Metrobus’ core routes 1, 2, 3 and 10, highlighted by 15 minute frequency during rush hours, making

public transit a more attractive option for area residents.

Increased ridership also meant a substantial increase in revenue earned in 2023. Metrobus used

the 2023 surplus to pay off all of its long-term debt, lowering the subsidy requirement from the City

of St. John’s for 2024 as debt servicing costs were eliminated.