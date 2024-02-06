Metro schools closed all day, several delayed openings in other areas

The following schools are closed all day:
All Metro schools
All Hallows Elementary
Amalgamated Academy
Ascension Collegiate
Baltimore School
Bay Roberts Primary
Holy Redeemer Elementary
Immaculate Conception Primary
Roncalli Central High
St. Peters Elementary (UIC)
The following schools are closed for the morning:
Botwood Collegiate
Brian Peckford Primary
Cape John Collegiate
Copper Ridge Academy
Cottrell’s Cove Academy
Dorset Collegiate
Green Bay South Academy
Greenwood Academy
Hillview Academy
Leading Tickles Primary
Lewisporte Academy
Lewisporte Collegiate
Lewisporte Intermediate
M.S.B. Regional Academy
Memorial Academy
Point Leamington Academy
St. Catherine’s Academy
St. Peter’s Academy (Westport)
Valmont Academy
The following schools have a delayed opening:
Avoca Collegiate
Exploits Valley High
Exploits Valley Intermediate
Forest Park Primary
Helen Tulk Elementary
Leo Burke Academy
New World Island Academy
Sprucewood Academy
Woodland Primary