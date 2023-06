Police are looking for the public’s help after finding a backhoe last night.

The RNC responded to a complaint of a backhoe swerving all over the

road in the area of St Thomas Line, Paradise. Officers later located the machine on a dirt road

off St Thomas line and through investigation determined it was stolen from a

business earlier in the night. The investigation continues and police are asking

the public to report any information to the RNC at 709-729-8000.