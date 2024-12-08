Metro collisions send several people to hospital

Emergency crews in the metro region were kept busy on Saturday attending to multiple traffic collisions.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. crews were called to the intersection of Stavanger Drive and Aberdeen Avenue following a collision between a car and an SUV. The driver of the car, who was its only occupant, was taken to hospital. There was moderate damage to both vehicles.

Roughly an hour later a collision between another car and SUV at the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Thorburn Road sent one person to hospital. That crash also caused moderate damage to both vehicles involved.

Earlier in the day, shortly after 4:30 p.m., a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Major’s Path slowed traffic in that area. It was unknown at the time if anyone was taken to hospital.

At about 2:15 p.m. crews responded to a collision in Mount Pearl, at the intersection of Kenmount Road and Bruce Street. Two people, who were both occupants of a car, were taken to hospital after their vehicle was t-boned by a tandem fuel tanker. The car sustained significant damage. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

None of the injuries sustained were considered serious at the time.

Video from the scenes of two collisions in St. John’s on Saturday evening.

A collision on Stavanger Drive sent one person to hospital on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A collision on Stavanger Drive sent one person to hospital on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) One person was taken to hospital following a collision on Prince Philip Drive on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) One person was taken to hospital following a collision on Prince Philip Drive on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)