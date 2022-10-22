Metro-area schools closed ahead of snow storm

Metro-area schools are closed for the day because of an impending snow storm, the English School District announced Tuesday morning.
Provincial government offices are also closed for the morning, while Memorial University and the Marine Institute are closed for the day. A number of the College of the North Atlantic’s eastern Newfoundland campuses will be closed at least for the morning.
According to the latest forecast from NTV Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr:
- the low will track a little farther AWAY from the Avalon today
- this means, across the board, snowfall totals will, most likely, be on the lower end of forecast values
- very little snow will fall west of the Avalon