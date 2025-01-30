Messy roads across the Island

Roads are snow-covered across Newfoundland with areas of drifting snow. Travel is not recommended from Terra Nova National Park to Notre Dame Junction to Boyd’s Cove, and from Bonavista North Highway to the Gander Bay Highway to Victoria Cove Road and Road to the Isles.

Across Labrador, roads are partly snow-packed with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled today’s crossings and anticipates crossings on Friday will also be impacted.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 698 is cancelled. WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed, and Porter Flight 230 and PAL Flight 923 are also delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL flights 902 and 923 are delayed. Flight in Gander are on time.