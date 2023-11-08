Messy morning drive and several flight delays across the province

On the Avalon Peninsula, south coast, central and parts of the west coast, roads are wet with water build up in areas.

The Highway from Birchy Narrows to Deer Lake has slushy patches. South Brook to Birchy Narrows is partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. Rodas on the Baie Verte Peninsula are also slushy. On the Great Northern Peninsula, roads are partly snow-covered with slushy patches.

In Labrador, the Trans-Labrador Highway is snow-covered with icy patches. The highway from Lodge Bay to Red Bay is closed with drifting snow and poor visibility.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule and the MV Marine Eagle is in service but off schedule. Marine Atlantic is operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, there are several delays and cancellations. PAL Airlines flight 902 from Deer Lake is delayed, Air Canada flight from 1992 from Toronto is cancelled, and PAL Airlines flight 922 from Gander is delayed. Air Canada flight 2253 to Halifax is cancelled, PAL Airlines flight 921 to Gander is delayed, and Air Canada flight 1995 to Toronto is cancelled.

All arrivals and departures today at the Gander International Airport are either cancelled or delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flight 902 from St. John’s is delayed.