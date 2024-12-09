Messy morning commute across the province

Roads are snow-covered across most of the island this morning. There is poor visibility from Clam Brook to Swift Current, Terra Nova National Park, Gander to Carmanville, the Northern Arm area, and the Trans-Canada Highway to Fleur de Lys. Travel is not recommended from Hampden Junction to Jackson’s Arm and from Badger to Triton. On most of the Avalon Peninsula and Burin Peninsula, roads are wet.

Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning. The MV Legionnaire and MV Astron W are both out of service and the MV Kamutik W and MV Terra Nova are in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter flights 230 and 2280 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.