Messy commute across parts of the province

On the Great Northern Peninsula, roads are snow-covered with slushy patches. There are some icy and slushy patches with drifting snow from Clam Brook to Swift Current.

Elsewhere across the Island, roads are bare with some isolated icy patches.

In Labrador, roads from Churchills Falls to the Quebec border are partly snow-covered with icy patches. In southeastern Labrador, roads are also snow-covered.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today and anticipates interruptions to sailings tomorrow.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flights to and from Deer Lake are delayed. Air Canada Flight 2251 from Halifax is also delayed.

At the Gander International Airpot, Air Canada Flight 2272 is cancelled.

Just about every flight at the Deer Lake Regional Airport is either delayed or cancelled.