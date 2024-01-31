Mental capacity may be a factor in Brandon Tobin’s manslaughter case

The issue of mental capacity may become a factor in the case of a St. John’s man suspected of killing his 82-year-old grandmother.

When the case of Brandon Tobin was called in provincial court this morning, his lawyer, Mark Gruchy, appeared via telephone. Gruchy told Judge James Walsh that the issues in the case are “complicated” and involve “capacity.” He later explained that capacity refers to Tobin’s state of mind at a certain time and his ability to form intent.

The case was set over to March to allow Gruchy time to review the evidence.

Tobin faces charges of manslaughter and breaching court orders in connection with the death of his grandmother, Millie Blake. Her body was found in her home on Mitchell Court in the capital city on March 16, 2022. Tobin was arrested a year later.

Tobin appeared in court today via link from Springhill federal prison, where he’s serving time for unrelated drugs and weapons charges.