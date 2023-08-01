News Sports

Men’s teams to take on short course at Royal St. John’s Regatta for first time

By Web Team
Published on August 1, 2023 at 4:56 pm
Updated on August 1, 2023 8:10 pm

Last year, women’s crews made history by rowing the long course at the Royal St. John’s Regatta for the first time. This year, men’s teams will take on the short course for the first time.

