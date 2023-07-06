Men charged after fatal crash on Peacekeepers highway due in court tomorrow

Three men charged in connection with a fatal collision on Peacekeepers Way last year will have their cases called before a judge tomorrow.

Samuel Tessier of Mount Pearl, Cecil Walsh of Conception Bay South and Terry Barry of St. John’s are scheduled to appear in provincial court in St. John’s.

Tessier, 28, was the driver of a semi-trailer truck that collided with a sedan, killing the 56-year-old sedan driver in the afternoon of June 7, 2022, on the highway section between Fowler’s Road and Mineral’s Road in C.B.S.

Tessier has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Walsh and Barry are both mechanics. The investigation determined mechanical issues impacted the operation of the semi-trailer truck. It uncovered negligence and fraud related to the complete of the required vehicle inspections at a local garage.

The 60-year-old Walsh faces a charge of criminal negligence causing death, along with more than four dozen counts of fraud under $5,000, 19 counts of uttering forged documents, 11 counts of breaching court orders, along with single counts of assault, uttering threats and breaching an act.

Barry, 68, has been charged with 40 counts of uttering a forged documents.