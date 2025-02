Memorial University is hosting information sessions on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Wednesday, Feb. 12 in St. John’s for interested high school students, parents/guardians and future undergraduate students.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Core Science Facility atrium.

Information on programs offered at Memorial’s campuses will be included.

For the full schedule of the upcoming information sessions, visit: www.mun.ca/undergrad/events-and-information-sessions/st-johns/