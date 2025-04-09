Memorial University Senate votes to reinstate Ode to Newfoundland

It was a contentious issue, the cancellation of the singing of the Ode to Newfoundland during Memorial University Convocation. Now, after a MUN Senate Committee vote, the Ode has been reinstated.



The motion passed with 52 per cent voting for reinstatement, 34 against, and 14 abstaining.

A committee was formed to consider the decision that was made more than two years ago to remove the Ode as it was deemed not to inclusive for a host of reasons, including its omission of Labrador.

The committee was formed to investigate consult and consider reinstating the Ode at future ceremonies.

No word on when the Ode to newfoundland will re-enter ceremonial practices.

Originally composed by Governor Sir Cavendish Boyle in 1902, as a four-verse poem titled Newfoundland, it was sung by Frances Daisy Foster at the Casino Theatre of St. John’s during the closing of the play Mamzelle on Dec. 22, 1902. On May 20, 1904, the Ode was chosen as Newfoundland’s official national anthem. This distinction was dropped when Newfoundland joined Canada in 1949. Three decades later, in 1980, the province re-adopted the song as an official provincial anthem, the first province to do so.