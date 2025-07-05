Memorial University expands support for Canadian Armed Forces members

Memorial University is expanding its support for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members to have their military service experience and education recognized as course credit equivalents. The intention is to help those who serve or have served complete their degree, certificate or diploma programs faster and with less expense.

With the help of an academic advisor, CAF members can apply to have certain courses in their academic program waived upon demonstrating that they’ve already gained the knowledge they would be taught in a particular university course.

These exemptions can be formal, such as a course taken at the Royal Military College of Canada, or informal, like specific military training or experiences that would meet the learning objectives of a Memorial University course.

Known as prior learning assessment and recognition (PLAR), it is a process Memorial uses in certain scenarios to evaluate the knowledge and skills a person has acquired outside of its classrooms and laboratories. More information on how this program works can be found on the CAF-PLAR website.

“To effectively defend Canada, our soldiers must stay informed about our evolving environment and security requirements,” said Lt.-Gen. Michael Wright, commander of the Canadian Army. “The Canadian Armed Forces appreciates the important contribution Memorial University makes to keep the Canadian Army strong, proud and ready for the challenges of today and the future.”