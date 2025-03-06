Memorial University commerce students to host 60th annual Business Day

The 60th annual Business Day hosted by business students at Memorial University will be held on Friday, March 7, at the Sheraton Hotel Newfoundland.

The half-day conference is led and organized by the graduating class of the Bachelor of Commerce Program. It’s one of the Faculty of Business Administration’s oldest continuous traditions.

This year’s theme is Insights Shaping Tomorrow: Where Innovation Meets Opportunity.

The conference begins at 8:00 a.m. with networking and breakfast and the speaker portion runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.