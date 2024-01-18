Memorial University begins search for new president, seeks public representative for committee

The search for Memorial University’s next president is commencing, the Board of Regents announced in a statement on Thursday.

“Among the Board of Regents’ greatest responsibilities is leading the process to select Memorial’s next president,” said Glenn Barnes, chair of the Board of Regents. “The Memorial University Act Section 51 on the Appointment of the President lays out the Board’s authority to conduct the presidential search and appointment. We are committed to a process that is broad and consultative.”

On Oct. 18, 2023, the university’s governing Board of Regents approved undertaking the search under authority of the Memorial University Act and in accordance with the board’s policy and procedures.

Dr. Neil Bose is currently serving as Memorial’s president and vice-chancellor pro tempore; his appointment is until April 5, 2025, or upon the appointment of a successor President, whichever occurs first.

Memorial University’s Board of Regents is responsible for hiring the university’s next president and has begun the process to establish the Presidential Search Committee (PSC).

The Board is currently seeking an individual to represent the public at large.

To facilitate a wide-ranging, consultative presidential search process, the Board established the following PSC membership structure:

The chair of the Board as chair of the committee;

Four other Board members, to be chosen by the chair;

Four members of the faculty, chosen by the Senate, with one member from each of the St. John’s campus, Grenfell Campus, Labrador Campus, and the Marine Institute;

Four students to be chosen by them from each of the respective unions as follows:

– Memorial University of Newfoundland Students’ Union (MUNSU);

– Marine Institute Students’ Union (MISU);

– Graduate Students’ Union (GSU);

– Grenfell Campus Students’ Union (GCSU);

An academic administrator, chosen by them from among themselves;

A non-academic administrator, chosen by them from among themselves;

One member of the public at large, chosen by the chair.

Barnes said the Presidential Search Committee must contain a mix of individuals who represent the values of the university and can provide the expertise and experience needed by the PSC.

“In the selection of the PSC members, consideration must also be given to the indigenization, equity, diversity and inclusion goals of the university,” he said. “I encourage everyone who has interest in Memorial University and its governance to consider putting their name forward for this role.”

More information on the search process is available online, particularly in the Presidential Search, Selection, and Appointment Policy, which provides a framework for the search, selection and appointment of the president. Updates on the committee membership and the search process will be posted as they become available.



Individuals interested in being considered are asked to submit a letter of interest with a resumé to Tina Scott, secretary to the Board of Regents, no later than Friday, Feb. 2. Inquiries can be directed to Scott at 709-864-8281 or via email.