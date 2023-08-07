News

Memorial site created for five-year-old girl who died in Shea Heights

Posted: August 7, 2023 3:51 pm |
By Becky Daley


A memorial site continues to grow after a five-year-old girl was struck and killed in her neighbourhood last Wednesday in Shea Heights. Today, many continue to gather and contribute to a makeshift memorial in the young girls name. NTV’s Becky Daley has this story.

