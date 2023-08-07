Memorial site created for five-year-old girl who died in Shea Heights

In a month students and teachers will be back in the classroom but a question on many parents’ minds is how will their child get to school?

Today Premier Andrew Furey announced the province is taking steps to make student transportation more accessible by phasing out the 1.6 kilometre bussing rule. The phasing out will begin in September when 50 per cent of students will now be able to access a school bus regardless of where they live in proximity to their school. The other 50 per cent of schools will phase out the rule in September 2024.

The Premier was joined by the Minister of Education, Minister of Transportation and President of the NL Federation of School Councils at Hazelwood Elementary.

Education Minister Krista Lynn Howell added that enrolment numbers are on the rise again this year. Enrolment is set to surpass 64,000 for the 2023-24 school year.

In February the province cut ties with company Gladney’s Bus Service who was providing transportation to more than 20 schools. Citywide and Parsons buses and drivers took part in today’s announcement, but the province wouldn’t speak on this issue.