Memorial Sea-Hawks set to soar this weekend at AUS volleyball championship

It’s a big weekend for Memorial University’s women’s volleyball program as they take aim at an Atlantic title. The club, which failed to make the playoffs over the past three seasons, has been the league’s most improved team this year.

The Sea-Hawks finished with an impressive 10-and-10 record during the regular season, beating some of the top teams in Atlantic Canada. They will now face the top-ranked Dalhousie Tigers in the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) semifinals.

The Tigers finished with a 16-and-4 record this season. The best-of-three series begins tonight in Halifax with Game 2 slated for Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, will go Sunday.

Dalhousie has won 10 AUS titles since 2012. The Sea-Hawks’ last championship came in 2000, and they’re hoping to make history this year.

Three Sea-Hawks received awards this week. Courtney Hodder and Lydia Grawer were both named first-team all-stars, while Karen Green received a second team all-star nod. Olivia DeDecker was selected to the all-rookie team.