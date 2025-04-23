Memorial mass to honour life of Pope Francis Thursday night at Basilica in St. John’s

Long lines of mourners have formed to pay their final respects to Pope Francis outside St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City.

Here in the capital city, there will be a memorial mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist tomorrow night.

Pope Francis will now lie in state at St. Peter’s Basilica, where the public will be able to pay their respects to him, ahead of Saturday’s funeral. There will be a memorial mass in commemoration of Pope Francis Thursday night, at 7pm, at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist in the capital city. All are invited to attend and a book of Condolence is available for signing.