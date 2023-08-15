Members of Innu Nation elect new Grand Chief, Deputy Grand Chief, Board of Directors

Members of the Innu Nation in Labrador have elected a new Grand Chief, Deputy Grand Chief and Board of Directors. Wendy Hillier, Chief Electoral Officer for the election, released the results today.

Grand Chief

Simon Pokue Natuashish 617

Deputy Grand Chief

Christopher Rich Sheshatshiu 853

Board of Directors – Sheshatshiu Board of Directors – Natuashish

Female

Shirley Penashue 614 Katie Pasteen (incumbent) 300

Agathe Pone (incumbent) 543 Virginia Collins (incumbent) 259

Seraphine Rich 540 Nora Pasteen (incumbent) 249

Male

Pien Selma (incumbent) 592 Clarence Nui (incumbent) 253

Gervais Penashue 491 Leon Tshakapesh (incumbent) 228

Clarence Snow 432 Peter Pasteen (incumbent) 227

The newly elected Grand Chief, Deputy Grand Chief and Board of Directors will assume their duties immediately.