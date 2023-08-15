Members of Innu Nation elect new Grand Chief, Deputy Grand Chief, Board of Directors

Members of the Innu Nation in Labrador have elected a new Grand Chief, Deputy Grand Chief and Board of Directors. Wendy Hillier, Chief Electoral Officer for the election, released the results today.
Grand Chief
Simon Pokue Natuashish 617
Deputy Grand Chief
Christopher Rich Sheshatshiu 853
Board of Directors – Sheshatshiu Board of Directors – Natuashish
Female
Shirley Penashue 614 Katie Pasteen (incumbent) 300
Agathe Pone (incumbent) 543 Virginia Collins (incumbent) 259
Seraphine Rich 540 Nora Pasteen (incumbent) 249
Male
Pien Selma (incumbent) 592 Clarence Nui (incumbent) 253
Gervais Penashue 491 Leon Tshakapesh (incumbent) 228
Clarence Snow 432 Peter Pasteen (incumbent) 227
The newly elected Grand Chief, Deputy Grand Chief and Board of Directors will assume their duties immediately.