News

Members of Innu Nation elect new Grand Chief, Deputy Grand Chief, Board of Directors

Posted: August 15, 2023 10:35 am
By Web Team


Members of the Innu Nation in Labrador have elected a new Grand Chief, Deputy Grand Chief and Board of Directors. Wendy Hillier, Chief Electoral Officer for the election, released the results today.    

Grand Chief   

Simon Pokue Natuashish   617

Deputy Grand Chief 

Christopher Rich        Sheshatshiu   853

Board of Directors – Sheshatshiu Board of Directors – Natuashish

Female

Shirley Penashue 614    Katie Pasteen  (incumbent) 300

Agathe Pone (incumbent) 543                                   Virginia Collins (incumbent) 259

Seraphine Rich                  540                                   Nora Pasteen (incumbent) 249

Male

Pien Selma (incumbent)               592 Clarence Nui (incumbent)      253

Gervais Penashue               491 Leon Tshakapesh (incumbent)       228

Clarence Snow               432 Peter Pasteen (incumbent)             227

The newly elected Grand Chief, Deputy Grand Chief and Board of Directors will assume their duties immediately.  

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top