Meetings for Inquiry Into Innu Children in Care in Natuashish postponed

Meetings set for next week have been postponed for the Inquiry Respecting the Treatment, Experiences and Outcomes of Innu in the child protection system due to recent tragedies in the community. The decision was made in consultation with Innu leadership and healing services professionals who are on the ground in Natuashish to continue the inquiry’s work there. Supports will remain available in the community next week.
- FREE streaming NTV+
- Home
- News
- Weather
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility