Medicals for Senior Drivers Available Virtually

The province is expanding the coverage for drivers’ medical examinations for eligible seniors to include exams performed through the Newfoundland and Labrador Virtual Care Program.

Residents aged 75 years or older who do not have a primary care provider and are registered on Patient Connect NL can now request a drivers’ medical examination appointment, which will be provided via the Teladoc virtual care service.

Teladoc providers will complete the drivers’ medical examination report and will also coordinate in-person completion of a guided physical and eye examination.

The cost of the drivers’ medical examination, for eligible patients, is covered as an insured service.

Residents must be registered on Patient Connect NL to request a drivers’ medical examination appointment. To register for Patient Connect, visit https://patientconnect.nlchi.nl.ca or call at 1-833-913-4679. NL Health Services will continue to work to assign those who register to a family care team or primary health care provider when one becomes available in their area.

This expansion builds on the province’s virtual care contract with Teladoc awarded in November 2023 and is part of government’s commitment to increase access to primary care through virtual care services.

The Provincial Government’s Drivers Medical Examination Reimbursement Program, announced in 2023, covers the costs of required drivers’ medical examinations and helps ensure seniors can maintain the ability to drive without added expense.

This program is in addition to Budget 2024 investments in the Seniors’ Health and Well-Being Plan, which will support seniors to continue to live at home. The plan includes funding for seniors to repair and modify their home and for low-income seniors living at home to cover the cost of services, such as snow clearing and grocery delivery. The department anticipates providing more details on the plan this summer.