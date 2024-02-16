Mechanic sentenced for role in fatal crash on Peacekeepers Way in C.B.S.

Terry Barry — a St. John’s mechanic charged in connection with a fatal crash on Peacekeepers Way on Conception bay south almost two years ago — was sentenced in provincial court today.

The 69-year-old journeyman was given a suspended sentence, with one year of unsupervised probation. Conditions of his probation include that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour and report to police if he moves or changes jobs.

Barry was arrested for playing a role in the death of a 56-year-old man.

On June 7, 2022, a westbound semi-trailer truck collided with an eastbound sedan on Peacekeepers Way in C.B.S., between Fowler’s Road and Minerals Road. The driver of the seden died at the scene. The operator of the truck was treated at hospital and released. Police determined mechanical issues impacted the operation of the semi-trailer truck. The investigation also uncovered negligence and fraud related to the completion of required vehicle inspections at a local garage.

Barry was originally facing 39 counts related to forging vehicle inspections. Last week, he pleaded guilty to 13 of those counts. Breaking down in tears, he said he didn’t know he was breaking the law and thought he was just helping out a former business acquaintance. But he said he realizes now what he did was wrong.

The defence said Barry, a first-time offender, should get an absolute discharge, meaning he would not have a criminal record. The crown suggested a conditional sentence. Judge Rolf Prichard said a suspended sentence was more appropriate. He said while Barry acknowledged wrongdoing, a message much be sent to society about the seriousness of such offences.

The judge said while Barry was remorseful, being an experienced journeyman, he should have known that signing false vehicle inspections is wrong.

Two other men were also charged in connection with the fatal crash. Another mechanic, 59-year-old Cecil Walsh of Paradise and the truck’s driver, 27-year-old Samuel Tessier of Mount Pearl face charges of criminal negligence causing death. They’re due in court next month.