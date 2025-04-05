Meals on Wheels program expands to Placentia

NL Health Services, in partnership with Compass One Healthcare, Community Connections Housing Coalition, Placentia Chamber of Commerce and other community partners pleased to announce the expansion of the Meals on Wheels program to Placentia.

“NL Health Services is pleased to provide access to nutritious, freshly prepared meals which is an essential part of supporting individuals to live independently and with dignity,” said Debbie Walsh, vice president and chief operating officer, Eastern-Rural zone. “The Meals on Wheels program provides seniors and those in need with healthy, dietitian-approved meals delivered directly to their homes, promoting food security and aging in place.”

The Meals on Wheels program offers freshly prepared, easy-to-heat meals designed for seniors, individuals recovering from illness and those with limited mobility. Orders will be taken starting the week of April 28, 2025, with the first deliveries beginning the week of May 5, 2025.

Applications for the program are now open and can be completed via phone by calling (709) 227-0003.

“The introduction of Steamplicity plates into a Meals on Wheels program marks a significant step forward in enhancing meal quality, safety, and choice for our clients,” said Greg Bayne, Regional Vice President for Compass One Healthcare. “This innovative approach not only ensures meals retain their nutritional value and flavour but also offers the flexibility for individuals to enjoy their meals when it best suits them.”