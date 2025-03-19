Health News Politics

MCP payment collection problems continue after more than a decade, AG finds

Posted: March 19, 2025 8:03 pm
By Bailey Howard

SHARE



video
play-sharp-fill

Health care was back under the microscope today in a new report from the Auditor General.

Denise Hanrahan says problems with collecting outstanding MCP and dental plan payments have lasted for more than a decade.

NTV’s Bailey Howard has the story.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top Hide picture