MCP payment collection problems continue after more than a decade, AG finds

Health care was back under the microscope today in a new report from the Auditor General.
Denise Hanrahan says problems with collecting outstanding MCP and dental plan payments have lasted for more than a decade.
NTV’s Bailey Howard has the story.
SHARE
Health care was back under the microscope today in a new report from the Auditor General.
Denise Hanrahan says problems with collecting outstanding MCP and dental plan payments have lasted for more than a decade.
NTV’s Bailey Howard has the story.