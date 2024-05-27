Mattis Point man facing a slew of charges following investigations by RCMP

Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Bennett of Mattis Point was arrested on May 23 by Bay St. George RCMP and is facing many charges in relation to multiple crimes.
On May Thursday, Bennett was arrested on an outstanding warrant after fleeing into a wooded area of Stephenville Crossing. With the assistance of Police Dog Services West, Bennett was located in a tree and taken into custody.
Details of his offences are outlined below.
Offences on May 12, at Karl’s Canteen in Stephenville Crossing:
- Break Enter and Theft
- Possession of Break-in Tools
- Wearing a Disguise
- Mischief
Offences on May 14, at Needs Convenience Store in Kippens:
- Break Enter and Theft
- Possession of Break-in Tools
- Wearing a disguise
- Mischief
Offences on May 15, 2024 at Georgia Convenience Store in Stephenville:
- Break Enter and Theft
- Possession of Break-in Tools
- Wearing a disguise
- Mischief
Offences on August 24, 2023 at a residence in Stephenville Crossing:
- Robbery
- Assault with a Weapon
- Overcoming Resistance to Commission of an Offence by Choking
- Wearing a Disguise
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Mischief
Tyler Bennett has also been charged with resisting arrest and remains in custody.