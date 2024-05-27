Mattis Point man facing a slew of charges following investigations by RCMP

Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Bennett of Mattis Point was arrested on May 23 by Bay St. George RCMP and is facing many charges in relation to multiple crimes.

On May Thursday, Bennett was arrested on an outstanding warrant after fleeing into a wooded area of Stephenville Crossing. With the assistance of Police Dog Services West, Bennett was located in a tree and taken into custody.

Details of his offences are outlined below.

Offences on May 12, at Karl’s Canteen in Stephenville Crossing:

Break Enter and Theft

Possession of Break-in Tools

Wearing a Disguise

Mischief

Offences on May 14, at Needs Convenience Store in Kippens:

Break Enter and Theft

Possession of Break-in Tools

Wearing a disguise

Mischief

Offences on May 15, 2024 at Georgia Convenience Store in Stephenville:

Break Enter and Theft

Possession of Break-in Tools

Wearing a disguise

Mischief

Offences on August 24, 2023 at a residence in Stephenville Crossing:

Robbery

Assault with a Weapon

Overcoming Resistance to Commission of an Offence by Choking

Wearing a Disguise

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Mischief

Tyler Bennett has also been charged with resisting arrest and remains in custody.