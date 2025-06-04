Marystown Volunteer Fire Department receives prestigious $15,000 grant

The Marystown Volunteer Fire Department is the latest recipient of the KENWOOD Cares $15,000 communications equipment grant.

Located in the heart of Marystown, the department serves approximately 5,400 residents. Their coverage

also extends to the neighbouring towns of Jean de Baie, Rock Harbour, Spanish Room, and Beau Bois, with aid agreements in place for Baine Harbour, Burin, Winterland, and Garnish.

In times of need, their service area expands even further as resources and conditions allow. With a dedicated team of 30 volunteer firefighters, the department provides 24/7 emergency response, engages in regular training, offers public education, participates in community events, and runs a Junior Firefighter program – all of which rely heavily on dependable communication systems.

“The Marystown Volunteer Fire Department is delighted and grateful to be selected as the 15th recipient of the KENWOOD Cares grant,” said Justin Bolt, Fire Chief, Marystown Volunteer Fire Department. “This contribution is very important to us in strengthening our communications system. Reliable communications are crucial, receiving the equipment will benefit our firefighters and the community we serve. The portable and mobile radios being provided will ensure our firefighters have clear and effective connections in apparatus, on the fire ground and training ground. We truly appreciate the support of KENWOOD and its partners!”



In recent months, the department has experienced failures with their existing radio equipment – a critical tool in both emergency and training operations. Like many small departments, current funding has not kept pace with essential technology needs, putting first responders at risk.

The KENWOOD Cares grant will provide the department with a selection of KENWOOD NX-3000 Series digital portable and mobile two-way radios. This is a much-needed upgrade that will enhance their communications capabilities and help ensure firefighter safety and operational efficiency. The KENWOOD radio equipment has been configured by the team at HiTech Communications Ltd. in Mount Pearl.