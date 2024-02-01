Marystown to get temporary bridge as Canning Bridge plans continue

As work continues on the replacement of the Marystown Harbour Bridge, better known as the Canning Bridge, residents will have access to both sides of the town with a temporary bridge.

The provincial government announced today a portable, pre-fabricated panel bridge — known informally as a bailey bridge — will be installed to provide direct access for local traffic, as well as maintaining emergency vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The design work — as well as the permitting process with Transport Canada and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to allow for the temporary structure over waterway — will get underway this winter. Once the permitting process is complete, it’s estimated it will take about six months to construct the temporary bridge.

Work on the permanent replacement of the Canning Bridge will continue in tandem with preparations for the temporary panel bridge.

“The connectivity of both sides of our town is integral to how we live and work, and the Canning Bridge is important for that connection,” Marystown Mayor Brian Keating said.

Keating said the temporary panel bridge and its construction are not expected to impact any privately-owned land.