Martin Point Contaminated Site Remediation

Work on the former landfill located at Martin Point in Gros Morne National Park is currently underway to remove waste and contaminated soil. The remediation project is expected to be completed by June 15. Travellers are warned to expect traffic slowdowns and stoppages while trucks enter and exit the roadway. Highway users should travel with caution, obey all signage and posted speed limits, and observe instructions from flaggers and all other safety personnel.

Located 4km north of the community of Sally’s Cove, Martin Point was used as an unofficial landfill before Gros Morne was established as a national park up until 1977. A variety of material was deposited there during that time, including clothing, bottles, cans, and old cars. Testing has shown that lead and other metals are contaminating the soil, and erosion is allowing these materials to leach into the beach and ocean at Martin Point.

This site is registered on the Federal Contaminated Site Inventory and is managed and funded by the Federal Contaminated Sites Action Plan.