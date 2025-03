Mark Carney decisively won the Liberal leadership Sunday on the first ballot with 85.9 per cent of the points.

The former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England is now prime minister-designate, and will formally succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister in the coming days. Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland was second with 8 per cent, former government House leader Karina Gould was third with 3.2 per cent, and businessman Frank Baylis was fourth with 3 per cent.