Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister

Mark Carney will soon be sworn in as Canada’s 24th Prime Minister.
He officially takes over from Justin Trudeau today, with a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall. Trudeau announced back in January that he would resign as prime minister and Liberal leader once the party chooses a new leader.
Mark Carney decisively won the Liberal leadership Sunday on the first ballot with 85.9 per cent of the points. You can watch the live swearing-in ceremony on NTV, and NTV+.
CTV News has confirmed Carney will be making several big adjustments to what’s largely being viewed as his pre-election cabinet.
A senior government source said Carney will have around 20 people on his front bench, down from Trudeau’s last 36-person cabinet.