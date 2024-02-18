Marine Atlantic welcoming new vessel this summer

Marine Atlantic will be welcoming a new vessel to its fleet in June.

The Ala’suinu, which means “Traveller” in Mi’kmaq, will transport passengers between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. The name is a celebration of Marine Atlantic’s connection to our Mi’kmaq communities in Atlantic Canada.

It will feature artwork from local Indigenous artists and bring enhanced comfort and new amenities.

The ship will be able to carry 1,000 passengers, there will be 146 cabins with 31 designated cabins for pets and 40 passenger pods. There will also be green energy-efficient and dual-fuel technology.