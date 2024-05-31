Marine Atlantic investigates mechanical issue on new ferry

Marine Atlantic says it investigating a mechanical issue with its new ferry, the Ala’suinu’s. The company says technicians identified an unforeseen issue with the lubrication system on board the vessel. All the required specialized technicians are on site and will be completing a full review over the next few days.

Marine Atlantic is unable to confirm the impact on the Ala’suinu’s original enter service date of June 14. This will be determined in the coming days as more information becomes available.

Marine Atlantic is working closely with the ship’s owner, Stena North Sea Ltd., to identify and correct items as quickly as possible. An update on the status of the vessel will be provided early next week.