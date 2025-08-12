Marine Atlantic extends Argentia route

At 6:42 p.m. on Monday evening, the RNC responded to a call for service at a center city hotel that reported a male on the ground, possibly asleep by their dumpsters.

Officers attended and located a man who was intoxicated and angry.

During police interactions, the accused grabbed an officer’s leg, trying to pull him to the ground.

Officers arrested the 34-year-old male and charged him with assaulting a police officer, mischief, property damage for kicking and causing damage to a police vehicle and breach of a release order.

The accused was then conveyed to the city lock-up, where he is held for court.