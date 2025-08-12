News

Marine Atlantic extends Argentia route

Posted: August 12, 2025 9:37 am
By Kyle Brookings

Marine Atlantic has extended the seasonal Argentia route until September 29.
This comes at the same time as the 50 percent cut to passenger and passenger vehicle fares.
There is still time to book a crossing; cabins are in high demand.
