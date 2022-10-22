Mariia’s Journey: Ukrainian refugee finds new life in Newfoundland and Labrador

Our province’s shores have always been a welcome sight for newcomers, especially for those escaping the heartache and terrors of war.

Ukraine has given up hundreds of its people to the warm embrace of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. Tonight – we’ll introduce you to one of them, her name is Maria Kavatsiuk.

Over the coming weeks, through her eyes – we’ll be telling the stories of Ukrainians newly arrived here.

But first, tonight, NTV’s Glen Carter returns for a series of stories, first, with Maria’s journey on the Inside Story.