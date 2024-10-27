Eddie's Update Weather

Many areas see over 100 mm of rain with late week storm per EC Storm Summary

Posted: October 27, 2024 3:45 pm
By Eddie Sheerr

SHARE


A slow-moving area of low pressure brought significant rainfall to much of Newfoundland between Thursday night and Saturday morning. Several communities experienced substantial localized flooding as a result.

The following is a summary of rainfall amounts received by the Environment an Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander as of 5 PM Saturday (October 26, 2024):

  • North Harbour (Placentia Bay): 191.4 mm
  • Noel Paul’s Brook (Exploits Rier): 139.2 mm
  • Marystown: 129.3 mm
  • Head of Bay D’Espoir: 122.2 mm
  • Clarenville: 116.1 mm
  • Beothuk Lake: 114.8 mm
  • Burin Bay Arm: 114.1 mm
  • Millertown: 113.0 mm
  • St. Albans: 107.9 mm
  • Badger: 105.3 mm
  • Winterland: 91.4 mm
  • St. Lawrence: 91.3 mm
  • Terra Nova National Park: 80.5 mm
  • La Scie: 78.6 mm
  • Grand Falls-Windsor: 69.3 mm
  • Burgeo: 64.4 mm
  • Gander International Airport: 63.6 mm
  • Argentia: 53.3 mm
  • St. John’s West: 53.1 mm
  • Bonavista: 52.3 mm
  • St. John’s International Airport: 49.6 mm

Post Views: 0
Scroll to top