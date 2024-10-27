Many areas see over 100 mm of rain with late week storm per EC Storm Summary

A slow-moving area of low pressure brought significant rainfall to much of Newfoundland between Thursday night and Saturday morning. Several communities experienced substantial localized flooding as a result.
The following is a summary of rainfall amounts received by the Environment an Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander as of 5 PM Saturday (October 26, 2024):
- North Harbour (Placentia Bay): 191.4 mm
- Noel Paul’s Brook (Exploits Rier): 139.2 mm
- Marystown: 129.3 mm
- Head of Bay D’Espoir: 122.2 mm
- Clarenville: 116.1 mm
- Beothuk Lake: 114.8 mm
- Burin Bay Arm: 114.1 mm
- Millertown: 113.0 mm
- St. Albans: 107.9 mm
- Badger: 105.3 mm
- Winterland: 91.4 mm
- St. Lawrence: 91.3 mm
- Terra Nova National Park: 80.5 mm
- La Scie: 78.6 mm
- Grand Falls-Windsor: 69.3 mm
- Burgeo: 64.4 mm
- Gander International Airport: 63.6 mm
- Argentia: 53.3 mm
- St. John’s West: 53.1 mm
- Bonavista: 52.3 mm
- St. John’s International Airport: 49.6 mm