Manslaughter case delayed to address legal issues

The case of Brandon Tobin — a St. John’s man suspected of killing his grandmother two years ago — is being held up again as his lawyer deals with another legal issue.

Tobin appeared in provincial court this morning by video link from Springhill Institution in Nova Scotia.

The 29-year-old is charged with manslaughter for the death of his 82-year-old grandmother, Millie Brake, at her Mitchell Court home in March 2022.

Tobin is currently serving a sentence at the federal prison on unrelated drug and weapons charges and is scheduled to be freed next month. That leaves the question of what will happen to Tobin after he’s released and where he’ll be housed.

His lawyer Mark Gruchy hopes to work that out in the coming weeks, including the possibility of having a preliminary inquiry and bail hearing.

The case will be called again March 27.