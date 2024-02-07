Man’s plans on ice after arrest at Quidi Vidi Lake

A 36-year-old man allegedly responsible for a hit and run is walking on thin ice with the law after trying to escape on a partially frozen Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John’s.

Ikiakik Sillett is believed to have been driving a stolen vehicle that struck a home on Circular Road at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. He ran off before police arrived.

RNC officers found him in the area of Quidi Vidi Lake, but when they approached him, he ran onto the ice.

With parts of the lake showing open water, members of the St. John’s Regional Fire Department were called and were able to reach the man and bring him to shore safety.

Police determined there were several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Sillett appeared in provincial court today and faces numerous charges. They include possessing stolen property, leaving the scene of an accident, being at large and failing to comply with conditions of the Sex Offenders Information Registration Act. He’s due back in court later this week.