Tuesday afternoon the RNC responded to a motor vehicle accident involving three vehicles in the area of Torbay Road at Newfoundland Drive in St. John’s.

One of the drivers, a 41-year-old male, was found to have a suspended license, no insurance, and over $10,000 owing in outstanding fines. The man was issued tickets for driving while suspended and driving without insurance.

The vehicle was impounded.

There were no injuries and only minor damages to the vehicles.