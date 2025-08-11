Man with loaded gun arrested in St. John’s

A 20-year-old man was arrested overnight after RNC officers responded to a report of persons with weapons in the centre city area of St. John’s wearing masks.

Police located the suspects, one of whom had a loaded handgun, as well as illegal drugs.

The accused was arrested and charged with firearm related offences including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence, possession of a firearm contrary to order, breach of probation and possession of controlled drug or substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The male was held for court.