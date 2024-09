On Thursday evening RNC officers on patrol in the west end of St. John’s observed a known wanted male walking on a street.

When the suspect saw police, he attempted to flee the area but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

The 50-year-old male was arrested under two warrants and faces additional charges of Breach of Release Order, Breach of Probation and Public Mischief.

The man will appear in court this morning.