Man wanted for sexual offences in Ontario arrested by Clarenville RCMP

In collaboration with Peel Regional Police Service, Clarenville RCMP arrested a wanted man, 61-year-old Jeff Laing, who was at large on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to sexual offences.

On June 8, Laing was located and arrested by police at a home in Clarenville. He was escorted to St. John’s and transferred into the custody of Peel Regional Police Service for his transport back to Ontario. Laing was wanted in relation to charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, failure to attend court and a breach of a court order.